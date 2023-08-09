LAHORE - The Estate Department of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with the Punjab Forest Department, arranged a day-long training session for gardeners at UVAS Veterinary Academy here on Tuesday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Na­sim Ahmed presided over the concluding ceremony and dis­tributed certificates among 25 participants/gardeners while Director Institute of Micro­biology Prof Dr Aftab Anjum, Chairperson Department of Veterinary Medicine Dr Jaweria Ali Khan, Forest Officer Saqib Rasheed, Estate Management Officer Lt. Col. (R) Humayun Warraich and a number of staff members were present. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed acknowledged the services and efforts of UVAS gardeners for the promotion of greenery in all campuses.