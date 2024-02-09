Friday, February 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Elections 2024 Pakistan: Latest party position

Elections 2024 Pakistan: Latest party position
Web Desk
9:31 PM | February 09, 2024
National

The vote count is underway after millions of Pakistanis exercised their right to vote to elect their representatives for five-year term amid the countrywide internet and mobile shutdown, political violence, and terror attacks.

As many as 17,816 independent and party-affiliated candidates contested for 265 National Assembly, 296 Punjab Assembly, 130 Sindh Assembly, 113 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and 51 Balochistan seats.

The polling was held in 855 constituencies out of 859 however due to the death of the candidate, voting will not be held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22 and PK 91.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has so far released unofficial results of 212 NA seats out of 265.

According to the unofficial results received from electoral watchdog, independent candidates were leading with 96 seats followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ (PML-N) 66 seats.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party managed to secure 51 NA seats so far. Furthermore, MQM-P clinched 12 NA seats and IPP and PML-Q got two seats each.

Power sector FDI’s primary beneficiary in 1HFY24

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1707451330.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024