Elections 2024 Pakistan: Latest party position

The vote count is underway after millions of Pakistanis exercised their right to vote to elect their representatives for five-year term amid the countrywide internet and mobile shutdown, political violence, and terror attacks.

As many as 17,816 independent and party-affiliated candidates contested for 265 National Assembly, 296 Punjab Assembly, 130 Sindh Assembly, 113 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and 51 Balochistan seats.

The polling was held in 855 constituencies out of 859 however due to the death of the candidate, voting will not be held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22 and PK 91.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has so far released unofficial results of 212 NA seats out of 265.

According to the unofficial results received from electoral watchdog, independent candidates were leading with 96 seats followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ (PML-N) 66 seats.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party managed to secure 51 NA seats so far. Furthermore, MQM-P clinched 12 NA seats and IPP and PML-Q got two seats each.