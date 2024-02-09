Hamza Shehbaz clinches Lahore’s NA-118 seat

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz bagged Lahore’s NA-118 seat with 105,960 votes.

According to unofficial results received from all polling stations, Hamza Shehbaz defeated PTI-backed independent candidate Aliya Hamza, who managed to get 100,803 votes.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has managed to secure national and provincial assembly seats in Lahore, as per unofficial results.

According to the results received from all polling stations, Shehbaz Sharif won NA-123 seat by securing 63,953 votes while PTI-backed independent candidate Afzal Azeem managed to get 48,486 votes.

Furthermore, the PML-N president clinched Lahore’s PP-158 seat by securing 38,642 votes while independent candidate Yousuf Ali was in second position with 23,847 votes.

Earlier, PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz managed to secure Lahore’s PP-189 seat with 23,598 votes.

A daylong polling process concluded on Thursday for the General Election 2024 overall in a peaceful manner, with active participation from all age group voters who came out in droves to elect candidates of their choice.

The polling started simultaneously across the country at 8 am and continued till 5 pm without any break to provide maximum time to citizens to exercise their right to vote enshrined in the constitution.

The voters present in the premises of the polling stations at the poll-ending time were allowed to cast their votes, said a spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the ECP, over 128 million registered voters were scheduled to exercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates participating in elections for the national and provincial legislatures.

The polling was held for 265 seats of the National Assembly and 590 seats of provincial assemblies. The voting took place on 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly.

The polling was held in 855 constituencies out of 859 however due to the death of the candidate, voting will not be held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22 and PK 91.