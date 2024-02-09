Palijo claims polling agents expelled from some polling stations

HYDERABAD - The candidate of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) for PS-60 Ayaz Latif Palijo has complained that his polling agents have been expelled from 3 polling stations. In a complaint to the District Returning Officer (DRO) Tariq Qureshi submitted here on Thursday.

Palijo maintained that the agents were forced to leave the polling station numbers 58, 100 and 103 in PS-60. According to him, both male and female agents were expelled. He requested the DRO to take immediate action, warning that if the agents were not allowed to sit in the polling stations, they would resort to protesting outside the DRO office.