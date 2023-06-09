JKT launches IPP as PTI defectors find new boss

LAHORE - Once considered the main pillar of the now crumbling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Jahangir Khan Tareen Thursday launched a new political party, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), with a promise to bring stability in the country.
Tareen made this announcement in a press conference in a local hotel here in the presence of several PTI defectors including those who had left the party just before the no-trust motion moved against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan in March last year. Prominent among those who attended the event were Aleem Khan, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Ishaq Khaqwani, Amir Kayani, Aun Chaudhry, Nuaman Langrial, Saeed Akbar Niwani and Firdous Ashiq Awan.
Interestingly, former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary chose to take a seat on the back benches as he made a deliberate attempt to avoid the TV cameras. Following an opening statement by Aleem Khan who is being tipped as party’s first president, Tareen started his conversation in a traditional style of Pakistani politicians saying that the country was going through “delicate times” and needed unity and cohesion to put it in the right direction. He was reading from a written script and did not take questions after the press conference saying that they will bring their reforms agenda soon.
Talking about the rationale behind forming a new party, the politician from the south Punjab recalled the days when he joined politics years back. Tareen said that he had joined politics only to serve this country.
“I am not a traditional politician as I entered politics quite late. I was very hopeful to bring reforms in this country when I joined the PTI,” Tareen said. He further added that he served PTI with great passion and struggled a lot to strengthen the party after 2013.
“Our primary purpose was to bring reforms but unfortunately it couldn’t happen, and people lost hope due to our failure. We were supposed to correct our crippling economy, to improve relations with the foreign world and to do accountability but we couldn’t do anything in this regard,” said Tareen who used to be once a close confidant of PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister. In his maiden presser as patron-in-chief of the newly launched IPP, Tareen said that he along with his all fellows wanted to put his efforts to resolve all the problems that have plagued Pakistan.
“We all really want to heal the wounds of this country by promoting unity, stability and tolerance,” said Tareen while adding that this nation desperately needs hope at this time. “This nation needs such leadership that can give it the narrative of hope and we are ready to serve this country”, he added.
He was of the view that Pakistan will only progress if both the government and opposition will realize their constitutional responsibilities. Talking about the tragic incidents of 9th May, Jahangir Tareen said that the culprits, planners and handlers of the saddest day must be booked at any cost. “The day of 9th May has changed the political discourse of Pakistan. They entered the residences belonging to the Pak Army. They attacked the military installations and ransacked the fighter jet of M.M.Alam,” Tareen said and added that they don’t deserve any mercy while facing the law. He maintained that the mob must be treated with the iron hand. According to Tareen, the politics of the last few years hadreally damaged the social fabric of society and there was a dire need to correct all these misdeeds.
Tareen disclosed that more people will also join the party in days to come and they all will be heavyweights with huge vote banks in their respective constituencies. “We’ll safeguard the rights of youth, women and minorities with the support of our people,” Tareen said. He also vowed to bring reforms in agriculture, economy, exports and the IT industry of the country.
Earlier, addressing the crowded press conference, founding leader of IPP Abdul Aleem Khan said that the aim of this party is to bring the judiciary, establishment and parliament on the same page for the development of the country. He said that the 9th May was the darkest day in the history of Pakistan. “We all decided to gather on one platform after the incidents of May 9. We made contact with all our former colleagues and decided to form a new political party,” said Aleem Khan.
He called Tareen as his elder brother and said that it is just due to the political vision of Tareen that they all are sitting here together. Aleem Khan was of the view that they all spent more than a decade at one platform to build a ‘New Pakistan’ but unfortunately it wasn’t achieved.
“The chaos is pushing this country backward and the solution to the problems of Pakistan only lies in stability,” said Aleem Khan. He further added that there is a need to build a stable and strengthened Pakistan in which people, judiciary, parliament and establishment will be on one page.