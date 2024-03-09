Expanding Israeli settlements a ‘war crime’: UN

GENEVA - Expanding Israeli settlements in the occupied Pal­estinian territories constitutes “a war crime” and risks eliminating any likelihood of a viable Pal­estinian state, the UN rights chief warned Friday. Volker Turk said there had been a drastic accel­eration in Israeli illegal settlement building in the occupied West Bank as it wages a relentless war in the Palestinian territory of Gaza. The UN high commissioner for human rights said creating and expanding settlements amounted to the transfer by Israel of its own civilian population into occu­pied territories. “Such transfers amount to a war crime that may engage the individual criminal re­sponsibility of those involved,” Turk said in a re­port to the UN Human Rights Council.

Reported Israeli plans to build another 3,476 set­tler homes in the West Bank colonies of Maale Ad­umim, Efrat and Kedar “fly in the face of interna­tional law”, he said. Israel seized the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Ar­ab-Israeli war. It is illegal under international law for Israel to establish settlements in these Pales­tinian territories. Despite opposition abroad, Isra­el has in recent decades built dozens of settlements across the West Bank. They are now home to more than 490,000 Israelis, living in the same territory as around three million Palestinians. Israel gave the go-ahead for the new homes fewer than two weeks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said any settlement expansion would be “counterproductive to reaching enduring peace” with the Palestinians. Turk said that during the period covered by his re­port -- November 1, 2022, to October 31, 2023 -- some 24,300 housing units were added to existing Israeli settlements in the West Bank.