Social sector marks International Women’s Day in KP

PESHAWAR - Blue Veins, a local Non-Government Organi­sation, in collaboration with the National Commission for Hu­man Rights, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Com­mission, District Police Khyber, and EVAW/G Alliance, hosted a se­ries of events to mark Internation­al Women’s Day 2024.

These events were held at both community and district levels and brought together a diverse spec­trum of stakeholders, including government and non-government actors, women and girls to demand financing to achieve gender equali­ty and empowerment of all women.

The events, spanning Districts Pe­shawar, Kohat, Charsadda, Khyber, and Swabi, featured the active par­ticipation of women from various communities, civil society groups, and government departments.

The interventions encompass­ing women assemblies, commu­nity dialogues, and district-lev­el seminars aimed to highlight pressing issues of women and girls, foster face-to-face interac­tions between women and deci­sion-makers on strategic needs, and provide recommendations for gender-responsive policies and fi­nancing for gender equality.

Programme Coordinator at Blue Veins, Sana Ahmad expressed gratitude for the collaborative ef­forts, stating, “International Wom­en’s Day serves as a reminder that our collective efforts are indispen­sable in fostering an environment where women can thrive. Through these events, we aim to empower women, encourage dialogue, and pave the way for a more inclusive and equal society.”

Provincial Coordinator of the National Commission for Human Rights, Rizwan Khan highlight­ed the importance of such initia­tives, saying, “The collaboration among various stakeholders ex­emplifies the commitment to hu­man rights. We believe that by working together, we can address systemic challenges, advocate for gender-responsive policies, and ensure the protection of women’s rights at every level.”

Acting chief of the Child Pro­tection and Welfare Commission, Ijaz Khan said, “Our shared com­mitment to child protection aligns seamlessly with the broader cause of empowering women. Our col­laborative efforts are crucial in creating a protective environment for the well-being of women and children in our society.”

Project Director Bolo Helpline from Social Welfare Department, Sahar Khan expressed her support, stating, “Empowering women goes hand in hand with eliminating gen­der-based violence. Through con­certed efforts, we can create a safer space for women and work towards a society free from all forms of vio­lence and discrimination.”

A prominent politician from the Pakistan People’s Party, Shazia Te­hmas commended the joint ef­forts, stating, “Political will and community engagement are vital for achieving meaningful change. I applaud the collaboration be­tween NGOs and government bod­ies to address the multifaceted challenges faced by women.”

The events marked a significant contribution towards creating synergy for collective efforts and reinforcing commitments towards investing in essential aspects of women’s lives and key areas such as health, education, ending gen­der-based violence, and econom­ic well-being.