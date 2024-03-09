TCL, Daraz unveil Pre-Ramazan Sale

LAHORE - TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV Brand, and Daraz, the premier on­line marketplace in Pakistan, have announced their eagerly awaited Pre-Ramazan Sale, slated to run from March 3rd to 12th, 2024. This exclusive event promises enticing discounts across various prod­ucts, featuring up to 20% off on acclaimed TCL and iFFALCON TVs. As holy month approaches, Daraz extends an invitation to seize re­markable deals on essential items, enabling shoppers to enhance their home entertainment setup at unparalleled value with top-tier TVs from TCL and iFFALCON.

Furthermore, TCL and Daraz sweeten the deal by offering complimentary nationwide ship­ping on all purchases throughout the Pre-Ramadan Sale, ensuring a seamless and cost-effective shop­ping experience from the comfort of one’s home. Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing TCL Middle East and Africa “As we gear up for the holy month of Ramadan, TCL is delighted to partner with Daraz in offering exclusive dis­counts on our premium TVs. Our commitment to delivering excep­tional entertainment experiences aligns perfectly with Daraz’s vi­sion, and we are excited to bring our cutting-edge technology to households across Pakistan.”

Syed Munir, Category Head Da­raz PK “The Pre-Ramadan Sale is a testament to Daraz’s dedica­tion to providing unparalleled value to our customers. Collabo­rating with industry leaders like TCL allows us to offer unbeatable deals on high-quality products. We look forward to empower­ing our shoppers with access to top-tier TVs at unbeatable prices during this festive season.”