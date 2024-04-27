Brave Peacekeepers

The canvas of United Nations Peacekeeping is incomplete without Pakistan’s name on it. One of the largest contributors of troops and police to the UN Peacekeeping missions, Pakistan has been steadfast even when many other countries pulled back. It is time Pakistan’s peacekeepers take their leave from their twenty-one years-long service in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This is a very proud moment for the entire country as the blue helmets carry on top of their heads the soft, peace-loving image of the nation. It goes without saying that the major role Pakistani troops took up in the DRC, that of protection of civilians, aligns with the nation’s values of helping the vulnerable.

Stationed mostly in the African Continent, UN Peacekeeping Missions are a tough and challenging endeavour. Harsh weather, complex infights, armed uprisings, and dangerous diseases did not deter Pakistani men and women from saving people affected by conflict. DRC was a tough mission where Pakistan lost the highest number of its peacekeepers, 31. However, as the blue helmets come back home, a warm welcome will honour the sacrifice of the thirty-one who gave up their lives in the line of duty. Accomplishments are many during Pakistan’s stay in DRC.

Apart from the countless human stories the troops and personnel will carry with them, helping the DRC forces to stop an armed uprising from taking over the city of Uvira will stand out. Undoubtedly, the human side of the men and women in uniform will stick in the hearts of the local population for years to come. Pakistan’s troops have been part of 46 UN missions in 29 countries, out of which currently seven missions are ongoing. DRC is particularly significant because as many as 100000 Pakistani peacekeepers served here.

The longest and the largest, now that it comes to an end, the country and the people must raise this achievement at every forum possible. All sorts of praise and awards by the government must go to the troops coming back home. The UN Peacekeeping footprint of Pakistan does not usually get the due attention and applause. It is on every Pakistani to highlight this softer side of their country. Military and police prowess on one end, the consistency and spirit are just as praiseworthy.