Korangi’s challenge

I am writing to highlight the pressing environmental issues arising from the Korangi industrial area in Karachi, a pivotal economic hub that has significantly affected our city’s ecological balance. As a concerned citizen, it is evident that the rapid industrial expansion in Korangi has brought both prosperity and environmental strains that necessitate immediate attention and improvement. While this industrial zone hosts numerous manufacturing facilities contributing to Pakistan’s industrial output, its lack of proper management systems exacerbates environmental challenges.

The air quality in the Korangi district is alarming, with worrying levels of pollutants that urgently require reduction. According to a survey by the Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research Labs, the concentrations of SO and PM10 were recorded at 2.58 and 177.9 μg/m³ respectively. Researchers have identified harmful gases such as sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxide (NO), and particulate matter (PM) leading to an increase in respiratory diseases such as cough, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Moreover, emissions from these industries can contribute to cardiovascular diseases due to the release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matter (PM2.5), which can lead to heart attacks and strokes. Studies also indicate that exposure to pollutants increases the risk of mental health issues, including depression and anxiety, particularly among residents living in close proximity to the industrial area, further burdening households with healthcare costs.

Furthermore, industrial pollutants adversely affect individual productivity by impairing lung function, thereby causing economic losses due to illnesses and mental health issues, hindering work or educational focus. Additionally, industrial emissions in Korangi contribute to environmental degradation and harm to wildlife, exacerbating global warming. Compared to other areas in Karachi, Korangi exhibits the poorest air quality, posing significant health risks to its inhabitants.

Addressing the air quality in Korangi demands unified action. To tackle this issue, strict regulations and controls for airborne pollutants must be enforced, alongside investment in advanced air purification and emission control technologies. A transition to renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, is essential to reduce reliance on polluting resources. Public education on the significance of clean air and individual contributions is crucial. Increasing green spaces and implementing tree plantation initiatives will aid in mitigating pollution. Access to healthcare for those affected by air pollution-related illnesses must be ensured. Continuous monitoring of air quality improvements is imperative, while collaboration with local authorities, educational institutions, and residents is vital for effective pollution mitigation strategies.

The severe air pollution stemming from industrial activities in Korangi necessitates immediate action to safeguard public health and the environment. Implementing pollution control measures, promoting renewable energy adoption, raising public awareness, and fostering collaborative efforts are essential steps. By taking comprehensive actions and utilising available resources effectively, we can address this critical environmental concern and restore Karachi’s natural equilibrium while preserving its economic potential.

UNZUR NAVEED,

Karachi.