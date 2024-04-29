Monday, April 29, 2024
Minister thanks Islamic Aid over financial support for children treatment

Our Staff Reporter
April 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has expressed his gratitude to the Islamic Aid for financially supporting treatment of patients at Children’s Hospital. He was talking to Mahmoodul Hasan, head of Islamic Aid, at the University of Child Health Sciences, here on Sunday. The minister said that in the eyes of Allah, there is no greater passion than serving humanity. He said that public private partnership creates convenience for people. May Allah accept the services of Islamic Aid for the suffering humanity, he prayed. Matters of mutual interest were discussed between the both sides.  UHS Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Junaid Rasheed, Professor Dr. Nabila Talhat and Dr. Nasir Rana were present.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1714374129.jpg

