Political Tightropes

As anticipated, tensions are on the rise after this week’s by-elections, as PTI has officially commenced its plans for nationwide protests, aimed at contesting what PTI sees as blatant rigging in various constituencies. As always it is not the act of protest itself that is a cause for alarm, but the potential for escalation that the state must be cognisant of as they take steps to address this issue.

PTI’s call, coupled with CM Maryam Nawaz’s reported directive to conduct raids in Faisalabad, indicate that a showdown is definitely around the corner. One thing is for certain – we cannot allow these protests to evolve into prolonged sit-ins reminiscent of the “dharnas” that have plagued the nation in the past. Peaceful protest is a fundamental right, but a prolonged protest could undo our entire progress towards political stability, and that is simply too great a cost to bear at the moment.

The aftermath of the May 9 protests last year is still a reminder of how fast the nation can plummet due to unchecked political agitation. The government has made remarkable strides towards stability since Khan’s arrest, barely escaping an economic collapse, and we have just now started to gain some momentum towards building something better – building upon hope rather than avoiding despair. Disruptions from potential sit-ins will not only affect businesses and citizens but also deter the foreign investment we are in desperate search of.

How the state chooses to handle this remains to be seen. Minimizing conflict may just lie in our ability to deal with dissent, and this has the potential to set a good precedent for the future as well. Forceful repression in the form of physical raids may exacerbate tensions as they did in 2023. Faisalabad can easily become a focal point for unrest again if such heavy-handed tactics are employed. A balanced approach, however, may allow peaceful protests, whilst ensuring minimal disruptions to people who have no involvement in the affair.

The state should follow the trend it has set, and coordinate with protest organizers to facilitate a one-day rally, mitigating any risks and maintaining political order. Any antagonism between our parties will only fuel the polarisation we are trying to avoid. Peaceful assembly will arise regardless, but the state needs to take a measured and rational approach here – all parties should avoid acting on the basis of emotion alone.