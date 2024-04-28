Border security

Recent revelations indicate that the Indian intelligence agency RAW has adopted tactics reminiscent of MOSSAD, actively engaging in targeted assassinations within Pakistan. RAW operatives, either directly or through hired assailants, have been implicated in similar killings of prominent Sikh leaders in countries such as Canada, the US, and the UK. It is paramount that Pakistan’s civil and sensitive intelligence agencies prioritise addressing RAW’s nefarious activities within our borders, which hold greater significance than mere surveillance of political opponents. Indian officials have openly acknowledged their involvement in these activities, citing national security interests as justification. The unchecked infiltration through Pakistan’s Western Afghan borders must be swiftly curtailed. Regrettably, the same vulnerabilities exploited for smuggling are exploited by foreign adversaries for terrorism and the targeted killings of foreign nationals within Pakistan. These hostile actors aim to deter foreign investors, worsening our economic crisis. Just as the division between Punjab and Sindh was recognised as an international border during partition in 1947, it is imperative that our Western border be formally designated as such and adequately secured, permitting no unauthorised crossings except with valid visas. The porous nature of this border with Afghanistan greatly facilitates smuggling, enabling terrorists to enter Pakistan and wreak havoc, destabilising our economy. Moreover, the drug trade flourishes along these routes. Afghan transit trade must be rigorously regulated, as the majority of smuggling occurs through this conduit. The scale of illicit trafficking suggests complicity among border officials. Pakistan’s national security cannot be compromised for the benefit of a select few and the state must take measures to address this issue.

MALIK TARIQ ALI, Lahore.