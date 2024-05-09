Thursday, May 09, 2024
Apology offer to PTI founder still stands, says Khawaja Asif

Web Desk
5:27 PM | May 09, 2024
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Thursday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder still had a chance to tender apology over the May 9 incidents. 

Speaking before attending the federal cabinet meeting at Parliament House in Islamabad, Asif said the ISPR DG had clearly said that those involved in the May 9 incidents should apologise. 

"Tendering apology or otherwise, it is the choice of PTI founder. It is regretted that martyrs were targeted. What message was conveyed to the people by demolishing statues of the national heroes? What happened on May 9 was an attack on the very basis of the country," he said. 

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference along with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Asif said the perpetrators of May 9 must be held accountable. 

He said the nation must know the motives behind creating May 9 mayhem. He said martyrs sacrificed their lives to safeguard the dear motherland.

The defence minister said the 2014 sit-in was connected with May 9 which is the darkest day in country's history. 

The PML-N leader blamed the PTI founder for pushing the country into economic crisis. The target of the conspiracy hatched in 2013 was Nawaz Sharif. He said failure of the PTI founder to appoint an army chief of his own choice resulted in the May 9 tragedy. 

