Police expands driving license issuance

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Police, following directives from Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, has expanded its services to issue driving licenses to citizens across Pakistan. A public relations officer announced on Wednesday that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has officially notified this initiative. Previously limited to residents of Islamabad, citizens from any city can now obtain driving licenses from Islamabad Traffic Police.

IGP Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi emphasized that citizens can acquire driving learner permits through Islamabad Traffic Police Headquarters, smart digital windows, and service centers.

This move aims to ensure the protection of life and property, alongside providing essential facilities such as traffic management and regulations.

It’s stressed that compliance with traffic laws is crucial for a safe life, as driving without a license constitutes a violation.