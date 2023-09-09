Saturday, September 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Media, civil society urge to join hands for protection against ‘child abuse’  

APP
September 09, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Social activist Hamid Alvani on Friday urged civil society, media, parents, and teachers to create awareness about child abuse and take measures to safeguard kids from physical and psychological harm. 

Talking to PTV news channel, President of Ruko awareness drive and a renowned social activist Hamid Alvani said parents and teachers must educate their children and called for appropriate legislative, administrative, social, and educational measures to protect children from such menace.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive mechanism for coordination among the various major stakeholders, including police, parents, CPWB’s and other relevant federal and provincial agencies.

The training programmes should be conducted for professionals working with the children, such as teachers, healthcare providers, law-enforcement agencies’ personnel and social workers, to enhance their skills in identifying the signs of abuse, responding sensitively and providing appropriate support, he suggested.

Cartoon

“National and provincial legislatures need to review the existing child protection laws while reforming the existing apparatus,” he mentioned.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1694138792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023