Media, civil society urge to join hands for protection against ‘child abuse’  

ISLAMABAD - Social activist Hamid Alvani on Friday urged civil society, media, parents, and teachers to create awareness about child abuse and take measures to safeguard kids from physical and psychological harm.

Talking to PTV news channel, President of Ruko awareness drive and a renowned social activist Hamid Alvani said parents and teachers must educate their children and called for appropriate legislative, administrative, social, and educational measures to protect children from such menace.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive mechanism for coordination among the various major stakeholders, including police, parents, CPWB’s and other relevant federal and provincial agencies.

The training programmes should be conducted for professionals working with the children, such as teachers, healthcare providers, law-enforcement agencies’ personnel and social workers, to enhance their skills in identifying the signs of abuse, responding sensitively and providing appropriate support, he suggested.

“National and provincial legislatures need to review the existing child protection laws while reforming the existing apparatus,” he mentioned.