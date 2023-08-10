Thursday, August 10, 2023
PM advises civil servants to collectively work for country’s welfare

PM advises civil servants to collectively work for country's welfare
4:21 PM | August 10, 2023
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday advised the civil servants especially those employed in the PM Office and PM House to work diligently for the betterment of the country.

Addressing a gathering of the luncheon given in honor of staff of the PM Office and PM House, Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to get united and put collective efforts to take the country towards sustainable development and stability.

“We all should endeavor to free the country from all domestic and international loans and put it on strong footing,” he added.

The prime minister said Allah Almighty had blessed the country with huge natural resources but the only thing that lacked was “the will to do”.

He said after rendering great sacrifices, Pakistan was formed for a certain cause. “We all have the duty to play our role in development of the country and to fulfill vision of founder of Pakistan Quid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal,” he added.

“We should also promise to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and fulfill the vision of Quid-i-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal to make Pakistan and prosperous and peaceful country.”

He thanked the staff for guiding him on different occasion during his stay in the office of Prime Minister.

