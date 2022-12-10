Share:

Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties to qualify for the 2022 World Cup semifinals on Friday.

Neither team were able to break the deadlock for the first 45 minutes at Doha's Education City Stadium.

Despite several efforts from both national sides, neither Brazil nor Croatia were able to score in the second half as the quarterfinal went to extra time.

In the 105th minute, Brazil scored the opener when Neymar made a close-range finish, assisted by Lucas Paqueta.

With this goal, Neymar equaled legendary striker Pele's Brazil goalscoring record of 77.

Croatia leveled the match with a minute-117 goal from Bruno Petkovic in the center of the penalty box, with Mislav Orsic assisting.

The extra time ended with a 1-1 tie.

Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric, and Orsic respectively converted their spot kicks against Brazil during the penalty shootout.

Rodrigo and Marquinhos missed their penalties, while Casemiro and Pedro converted the penalties for Brazil.

Croatia will face the winner of the Netherlands vs. Argentina game in the next stage.