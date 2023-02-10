Share:

In a step towards controlling smog in Punjab’s provincial capital, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday imposed a ban on the felling of trees.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim issued directives while hearing a petition seeking curbs to control smog in Lahore.

During today’s hearing, Justice Karim remarked that the smog situation in Lahore is already very bad and it shouldn’t be worsened by cutting the trees.

He also asked for introducing a law to declare tree-cutting a crime.

The court further ordered Environment Protection Department to not issue any no objection certificate (NOC) for the chopping of trees for any project.

The court adjourned further proceedings till February 17.

What Causes Smog in Lahore?

Smoke from vehicles, factories and burning of the remains of crops have been major factors behind the dense smog that engulfs cities in the beginning days of the winter resulting in breathing issues and other health problems.

Punjab badly struck with such weather conditions in recent years in the initial days of winter in the region.

A spell of heavy rains or strong winds could clear the smog caused by polluting heavy particles.