The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred the results of NA-88 constituency of Khushab. ECP has also ordered to re-poll on 26 polling stations of NA-88 on February 15.

According to the details of unofficial results, In NA-88 an independent candidate Muhammad Moazzam Sher got 67,80,0 votes and on first position.

On the other hand, his opponent an independent candidate Muhammad Akram Khan got 60,17,0 votes and earned second position.