Caretaker cabinet approves regularisation of 227 daily-wage teachers

The caretaker federal cabinet on Wednesday approved regularisation of 227 daily-wage teachers in light of the verdict given by the Islamabad High Court. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar chaired the cabinet meeting.

As per the judgement of the Islamabad High Court, these daily-wage teachers include those who have passed a test conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission. It is important to mention here that the high court’s judgement was also upheld by the Supreme Court.

The cabinet approved reconstitution of the Cabinet Committee on Enforced Disappearances, formed on the recommendation of the Interior Ministry.

The committee will be headed by the federal minister for law and justice. Earlier, the committee was headed by former caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti.

During the meeting, PM Kakar vowed to continue the government’s anti-polio mission till the complete eradication of the crippling disease.

He paid tribute to the security personnel martyred in the Bajaur terrorist attack on Monday, and said the state would not forget their invaluable sacrifice for the homeland.

At least five police officials were martyred and 22 others wounded in a terrorist attack on the police party assigned to provide security to health workers immunising children against polio in Bajaur tehsil on Monday.

The cabinet also approved the relocation of federal courts and tribunals to the under-construction building of the. It also gave approval for amends to the building design.