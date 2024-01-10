Maritime security exercise Sea Guard-24 commences

ISLAMABAD - The opening brief of exercise Sea-Guard-24 was held at Karachi as Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz graced the occasion as a chief guest. According to a press release received here Tuesday, the exercise involves representation of various ministries, departments and organizations having linkages with maritime sector like Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Livestock and Fishing Sindh, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Narcotics Control, private entities and NGOs to support multifaceted challenges of Maritime arena both from traditional and non-traditional threats.

Leadership of various organizations attended the session which included Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Anti-Narcotics Force, Pakistan Coast Guards, PMSA, KPT, Port QASIM, BYCO Petroleum, in addition to other prominent figures from the private sector and fishing community.

The Exercise Sea Guard aims to synergize efforts of stakeholders while remaining within their legal framework through a common pedestal of Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) to ensure security of Maritime Zones of Pakistan. During the opening brief, the participants were briefed about the working methodology and contributions of JMICC to ensure maritime safety and security along our Coastline.

Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz applauded the efforts of all stakeholders in their contribution for a safer Maritime environment. The exercise includes conduct of various practical scenario based exercises at sea along with table top discussions to improve existing mechanisms of security. The exercise will conclude with a debrief session on 18 Januaury 2024.