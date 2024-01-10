PTI founder declared ineligible to contest election from NA-122

An appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday rejected former prime minister Imran Khan’s appeal against the returning officer’s (RO) decision to reject his nomination papers from the NA-122 constituency.

Justice Tariq Nadeem upheld the RO’s decision to reject Imran’s nomination papers.

Khan’s nomination papers were rejected for a National Assembly constituency in Lahore and his hometown Mianwali on December 30, 2023.

The development comes on the last day to dispose of appeals filed against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for the February 8 general elections.

On Dec 30, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder from two National Assembly constituencies – NA 122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali).

“The PTI founder has been convicted,” the returning officer (RO) said while rejecting nomination papers of former prime minister.

Mian Naseer of PML-N objected to Imran Khan’s nomination papers, saying the former PM’s seconder and proposer do not belong to NA-122, which is a legal requirement.

As per the verdict of RO, the nomination papers of the PTI founder from NA-122 were rejected due to his conviction in the Toshakhana case by an additional session judge. The former prime minister was disqualified for five years under Article 63/1-F for corrupt practices, the verdict read.

The RO in his detailed verdict said that objections raised by PTI leader Naseer Ahmed on the nomination papers of the PTI founder were found true and logical.

Election symbols allotted

Meanwhile, the election symbols will be allotted to candidates on Jan 13 with polls for general election set at Feb 08.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) allotted election symbols to 145 political parties across Pakistan before general election 2024 on Tuesday.

The election commission also allotted electoral symbols to 177 independent candidates contesting the general election 2024 on February 8.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) retained its electoral symbol ‘lion’ and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) was given ‘arrow’ as its election symbol.

The ECP allotted election symbols to PTI Nazriati, PTI-P, MLJ, PPP, IPP, JUI, JI, BNP, PAP, TLP and others.