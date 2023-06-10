Minister inaugurates new school system for orphans

Khyber - A modern school for orphans was inaugurated at Al-Jamia Islamia Al-Farooqia, a renowned religious seminary in Jamrud, yesterday. The inauguration ceremony saw a simple yet impressive gathering, attended by Taj Muhammad Afridi, the Provincial Minister for Welfare and Rehabilitation as the chief guest. Religious scholars, students, elders, and members of the general public were also present.

During his address, Taj Muhammad Afridi highlighted one of the main causes of the downfall of Muslims as the neglect of modern education. He emphasized that the establishment of a modern school system within the seminary would serve as a role model for other Madrassas. The school will provide contemporary subjects alongside religious knowledge to the orphans. Afridi urged religious scholars to take necessary steps to integrate modern subjects into the curriculum of seminaries.