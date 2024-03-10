Sunday, March 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Policeman martyred in Jacobabad encounter

Policeman martyred in Jacobabad encounter
Web Desk
7:38 PM | March 10, 2024
National

A head constable embraced martyrdom in a shootout with criminals in C-Section police jurisdiction here on Saturday.

The martyred policeman was identified as Rasool Bakhsh Brohi. According to police, the law enforcers were checking motorists at a security barricade. They gave signal to two suspects to stop at the barrier. The bike riders did not stop and started firing.
As a result, a head constable of C-Section police was martyred in the firing.

After the incident, the suspects managed to speed off. A heavy contingent of police reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area.

The dead body of the martyred cop was shifted to hospital for post-mortem.

Police have started investigation. Jacobabad SSP said security in the area had been stepped up and police were carrying raids to track down the fleeing criminals.
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1710059159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024