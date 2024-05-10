Friday, May 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP

Agencies
May 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that following the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Police are ensuring practical measures to empower and strengthen women. He said that in continuation of the plan, more than the allotted quota women have become part of the force on open merit, for the first time in the history of provincial police department. He said more than 1,600 women have joined the Punjab Police on the posts of lady constables during the recent recruitment, in which 1,351 lady constables, four driver constables, 259 traffic assistants have been recruited. He said that for the first time in Punjab Police, four women were recruited as driver constables.

He said that 1,012 young and brilliant women became part of the police force on the allotted posts of lady officers, 602 women joined the police force on open merit, thus more than 60pc women have joined police service on open merit.

CDA chief directs timely collection of auction payments

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1715312793.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024