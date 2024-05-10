1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that following the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Police are ensuring practical measures to empower and strengthen women. He said that in continuation of the plan, more than the allotted quota women have become part of the force on open merit, for the first time in the history of provincial police department. He said more than 1,600 women have joined the Punjab Police on the posts of lady constables during the recent recruitment, in which 1,351 lady constables, four driver constables, 259 traffic assistants have been recruited. He said that for the first time in Punjab Police, four women were recruited as driver constables.

He said that 1,012 young and brilliant women became part of the police force on the allotted posts of lady officers, 602 women joined the police force on open merit, thus more than 60pc women have joined police service on open merit.