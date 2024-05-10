30,000 more saplings to be planted with cooperation of private institutions

KHANEWAL - According to the statement of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Shehbaz Sharif, saplings were planted on the NHA under the tree planting campaign in collaboration between NHA and Momentum Logistics to make the NHA green and human-friendly. These views were expressed by General Manager NHA South Muhammad Riaz Khan while talking to the media after planting saplings in the ongoing plantation campaign under NHA Mid and ROW in collaboration with NHA and Momentum Logistics. He said that plantation is an ongoing charity.

so every person must plant a sapling while fulfilling the national responsibility, whereas, 30,000 saplings have been planted on ROW so far, while 30,000 more saplings will be planted with the cooperation of private institutions. Bilal Ahmad HR and Mohammad Waqas, Factory Managers of Momentum Logistics, have given full support to HA to make the H green and green. He said that the environment can be protected from pollution by making the green belts green adding that full participation will be taken in this campaign. On this occasion senior journalists Qalzam Bashir Ahmed, Adnan Saeed Chaudhry, Mohammad Sohail N. Javed-ul-Haq Chauhan, in-charge of HK Finance and senior officers and officials of Momentum Logistics were also present.