Friday, May 10, 2024
ABHI partners with Alraedah Digital Solutions to revolutionise financial services in KSA

PR
May 10, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI   -   ABHI has announced a strategic partnership with Alraedah Digital Solutions, a leading technology company and the innovation arm of Alraedah Digital Group based in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Alraedah’s commitment to fostering innovation and driving regional financial inclusion. Under the terms of the agreement, Alraedah will leverage ABHI’s robust capabilities to launch a set of innovative financial services in KSA. The partnership will outline several key provisions through which ABHI will gain access to Alraedah’s expansive knowledge and understanding of the local Saudi market to collaboratively launch innovative financing products in KSA. Alraedah will enable access to $200 million over the course of three years to develop products that apply ABHI’s proprietary technology, localized for the Saudi market. “We are excited to join forces with ABHI to revolutionize the financial landscape in KSA,” said Paul Melotto, CEO at Alraedah Digital Solutions. “This partnership underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and driving economic empowerment through strategic collaborations.

PR

