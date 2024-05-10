Friday, May 10, 2024
Commander US CENTCOM calls on Gen Munir

Our Staff Reporter
May 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  General Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander United States (US) CENTCOM called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the GHQ on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of shared interests, particularly cooperation in regional security matters came under discussion. Both the sides discussed avenues of joint training and reiterated the need for enhancing training interactions between CENTCOM and Pakistan Army.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and Pakistan’s continued efforts for brining peace and stability in the region, according to the ISPR.

Our Staff Reporter

