OGDCL announces commencement of oil, gas production from Well Togh-2 in Kohat

ISLAMABAD - Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the operator of the Togh and ToghBala Development and Production Lease (D&P.L), on Thursday announced the successful commencement of production from the Togh-02 well from Lumshiwal-I Formation. The well is situated in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Togh-02 well is currently contributing 70 barrels of condensate and 8.0 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas, into SNGPL’s network. OGDCL remains steadfast on its core objective of adding to shareholder value through growth oriented business strategy. Production from the well is projected to provide crucial annual foreign exchange savings in excess of $38 million per annum, reinforcing import substitution and strengthening Pakistan’s economy.