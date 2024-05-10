Friday, May 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

OGDCL announces commencement of oil, gas production from Well Togh-2 in Kohat

Agencies
May 10, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the operator of the Togh and ToghBala Development and Production Lease (D&P.L), on Thursday announced the successful commencement of production from the Togh-02 well from Lumshiwal-I Formation. The well is situated in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Togh-02 well is currently contributing 70 barrels of condensate and 8.0 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas, into SNGPL’s network. OGDCL remains steadfast on its core objective of adding to shareholder value through growth oriented business strategy. Production from the well is projected to provide crucial annual foreign exchange savings in excess of $38 million per annum, reinforcing import substitution and strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1715228172.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024