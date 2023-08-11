15th NA passed 279 laws showing 45pc increase

ISLAMABAD - As the President has dissolved the 15th National Assembly three days before the culmination its five-year term, it has not just pushed the timing of the general elections, dark clouds have also gathered on the horizon for timely elections to the next National Assembly.
The outgoing National Assembly passed a total of 279 pieces of legislation in its five years with the latest flurry of hasty legislation undermining basic tenets of constitutional scheme. Legislative activity in this National Assembly witnessed an increase of 45 percent over the 192 laws passed during the last 14 days of the National Assembly.
This National Assembly had also witnessed two governments: the first from August 18, 2018 to April 10, 2022 with the PTI Chairman Imran Khan as PM, while the second government was formed by a coalition of the PDM with Shehbaz Sharif as PM which lasted from April 11, 2022 to August 09, 2023,
According to the data compiled by PILDAT, the outgoing national assembly, the PTI government relied heavily on ordinances for the purpose of legislation. Out of 75 ordinances laid in the National Assembly in 5 years, only 3 were promulgated by the coalition government while 72 were promulgated by the PTI government.
As compared to the term of the 14th National Assembly when only 38 ordinances were promulgated, a 97 percent increase was witnessed in the number of ordinances passed in the lower house of parliament.
In the house the largest number of laws were made in this assembly as compared to the previous three Assemblies starting from 2002. Just during the last three weeks of the 15th National Assembly, 73 bills were passed. Out of these 73 bills, 36 (49%) bills were not referred to concerned committees, the data revealed. In its 5-year term, the last NA was only convened for 452 sittings or average 90 sittings per year. The previous (14th) National Assembly was convened for 495 sittings or on average 99 sittings per year which in itself is not a great performance but it still shows a decrease of 9% in sittings. It must be noted here that average cost to taxpayers of each working hour in 5 years comes to Rs24.23 million per hour. In these five years, a unique example of the first-ever successful passage of Vote of No-Confidence (VoNC) in Pakistan’s parliamentary history against a prime minister was witnessed. Even though two previous Prime Ministers had faced vote of no-confidence against them but those had remained unsuccessful. Despite repeated promises, Prime Minister’s Weekly Question Hour was not started during nearly four years of Imran Khan’s prime ministership or even afterwards. The assembly members and committees failed to even question and oversee the State’s key policy decisions and practices on critical crises that developed during the past 5 years which included, for instance, Pakistan’s engagement with the outlawed TTP, crisis with India over the change of status of Indian Occupied Kashmir and the so-called ‘cipher issue’ among other regional and international concerns, PILDAT analyzed in its report.