CM inspects cardiology institute

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thurs­day visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiol­ogy (PIC) to inspect the medical facilities for heart patients. He inspected emergency wards and other sec­tions, inquired about patient care, and ex­amined the services provided at the PIC. During the visit, he also inquired about the availability of primary angiography facilities for patients. He directed the shift­ing of recovering pa­tients to the ward from the emergency. He discussed treat­ment facilities, includ­ing the provision of medicines, with the patients. Both patients and their attendants expressed satisfaction with the facilities pro­vided at the PIC.