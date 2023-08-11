CM inspects cardiology institute

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to inspect the medical facilities for heart patients. He inspected emergency wards and other sections, inquired about patient care, and examined the services provided at the PIC. During the visit, he also inquired about the availability of primary angiography facilities for patients. He directed the shifting of recovering patients to the ward from the emergency. He discussed treatment facilities, including the provision of medicines, with the patients. Both patients and their attendants expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided at the PIC.