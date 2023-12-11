Monday, December 11, 2023
FTO coordinator lauds NLC for successfully taking cargo to Kyrgyzstan

Agencies
December 11, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman and Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Meher Kashif Younis Sunday lauded the outstanding efforts of National Logistics Corporation (NLC) for successfully taking first Pakistan’s cargo exports of medicines to Kyrgyzstan through land route via China. Talking to a delegation of exporters and importers led by Shahid Nazir he said this route would provide the most economical access to Kyrgyzstan for trade with Pakistan and the rest of the world and urged Kyrgyz private sector and logistics companies to support the initiative. He stated that both Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan were committed to expansion of their existing commercial relations through revitalisation of QTTA. He said, “Seamless coordination of transportation, customs clearance, and warehousing services has played a pivotal role in enhancing the overall trade between both countries.” Meher said, “NLC’s pioneering transportation endeavours have now paved the way for land-based trade not only with Kyrgyzstan and other landlocked Central Asian Republics (CARs) but also with Russia and East Europe.” He said Pakistan offered access to seaports of Gwadar and Karachi to Kyrgyzstan for connecting with the global markets.

He hailed the personal endeavours of Ulanbek Totuiaev,Kyrgyzstan Ambassador to Pakistan for the promotion of bilateral trade and facilitating the private sector of either sides.

 

 

