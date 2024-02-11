Commonwealth Observers express satisfaction over peaceful polls

ISLAMABAD - Commonwealth Observer Group led by its chairman Goodluck Jonathan has commended the efforts of Election Commission of Pakistan for a peaceful and smooth conduct of General Elections 2024.
In a press talk in Islamabad on Saturday, Goodluck Jonathan also appreciated the polling and security officials for ensuring the safety and security of polling stations and enabling the people of Pakistan to exercise their right to vote.
While counting on different improved measures of ECP in the background of reformed and improved legal framework, he expressed satisfaction over the logistic and security arrangements. He said we are encouraged by the efforts of the ECP in seeking to improve election management processes through the introduction of an Election Management System.