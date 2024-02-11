Commonwealth Observers express satisfaction over peaceful polls

ISLAMABAD - Commonwealth Observer Group led by its chairman Goodluck Jonathan has com­mended the efforts of Election Commission of Pakistan for a peaceful and smooth conduct of General Elections 2024.

In a press talk in Islamabad on Saturday, Goodluck Jona­than also appreciated the poll­ing and security officials for ensuring the safety and security of polling stations and enabling the people of Pakistan to exercise their right to vote.

While counting on different improved measures of ECP in the background of reformed and improved legal frame­work, he expressed satisfac­tion over the logistic and se­curity arrangements. He said we are encouraged by the ef­forts of the ECP in seeking to improve election manage­ment processes through the introduction of an Election Management System.