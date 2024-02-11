Dahani puts SNGPL in commanding position

LAHORE - Shahnawaz Dahani took a seven-wicket haul for SNG­PL as WAPDA were bun­dled out for a paltry 140 in 34.4 overs on the sec­ond day of the final of the President’s Trophy Grade- 1 here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday. At stumps, SNG­PL were 121 for five in 36 overs, leading by 460 runs. Resuming their first in­nings with a deficit of 474 runs, WAPDA batters had no clue to face fiery spell from right-arm fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani. Dah­ani, who has represented Pakistan in 13 white-ball matches, claimed seven wickets for 42 runs in 12.4 overs. The 25-year-old fast bowler was supported by another pace bowler Mir Hamza, who bagged two wickets for 30 runs.