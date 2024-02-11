Sunday, February 11, 2024
Nawaz to meet MQM delegation, Zardari today for 'consultation' to form coalition govt

Web Desk
9:48 PM | February 11, 2024
Efforts to form a coalition government have gained strength as a delegation of the MQM will meet PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif in Jati Umra on Sunday today. The PPP co-chairman, Asif Ali Zaradri will also call on him in this regard.

An MQM delegation, led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, arrived in Lahore last night. It will meet Nawaz Sharif at 11:30 in the morning. Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders will assist Nawaz during negotiations.

The MQM delegation includes Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori, Dr. Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb posted a message on social media website X, formelry twitter, regarding meeting.

Meanwhile, a meeting between the Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, which was postponed on Saturday, will take place today.

Earlier, Asif Zardari had summoned the PPP CEC members to hold discussion on the political situation. He had also told media that senior party leadership would be consulted before taking a final decision.

Political huddles in full swing as Nawaz to visit Shujaat today

On the other hand, PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left Lahore for Islamabad to meet the men in power corridors and senior party leaders for deciding future course of action. 

