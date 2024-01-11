Govt committed to combat terrorism, extremism: Murtaza Solangi

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says government is resolute in its commitment to combat terrorism and violent extremism.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of Annual Security Assessment Report by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies in Islamabad today.

The Minister said Pakistan has repeatedly asked the interim Afghan government to address Pakistan's counterterrorism concerns, especially the space and safe heavens available to the militant groups like TTP to operate in and from Afghanistan. Pakistan expects positive response from the interim Afghan government.

He said Pakistan has also raised the issue of access to sophisticated weapons in Afghanistan to these militant groups besides involvement of Afghan nationals in anti-state activities in Pakistan.

Talking about the report, the Information Minister said in today's dynamic world, data driven reports are the cornerstone of informed decision making.

He said such reports not only provide a comprehensive understanding of our security landscape but also serve as a roadmap for policy makers. The invaluable insights derived from data are crucial for developing effective strategies to safeguard our country.

Responding to a question regarding JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman's trip to Afghanistan, the Minister clarified that the visit was unofficial.

To a question about negotiations with terrorists, Murtaza Solangi made it crystal clear that the State will not hold talks with them till they lay their arms and accept and recognize the Constitution of Pakistan.