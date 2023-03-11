Share:

Studded with nine maximums and 12 fours, Multan Sultans' opener Usman Khan on Saturday hammered the fastest hundred in the 28th contest of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8), powering Sultans to a record 263-runs pileup against Quetta Gladiators.

Usman broke Rilee Rossouw’s 41-ball hundred he had scored in Sultan’s match against Zalmi a day ago (Friday) which helped Sultan chase a mammoth 243 runs, with a 36-ball ton. He was stumped behind the wicket by QG wicketkeeper Umar Akmal when he stepped outside the wide line to hit another six on QG captain Muhammad Nawaz’s delivery.

Khan had scored 81 off 50 balls at his first appearance in the PSL6 while batting for now-rivals Quetta Gladiators. A Twitter user wrote, "Bitter Ex, Usman khan what a hundred man".