Jahangir Khan unveils 2024 squash c’ships schedule

LAHORE - Liv­ing squash legend Jahangir Khan has disclosed the dates for the 2024 Squash Champi­onships. The squash maestro outlined a comprehensive schedule that promises to bring a year filled with high-caliber competition and op­portunities for rising stars. “The 2024 squash season is set to commence with the first tournament of the PSA Satel­lite Series in April, followed by subsequent events in June, October, and December. Ad­ditionally, the Roshan Khan Team Championship is slated for the end of July,” said Jahan­gir. The squash legend, reflect­ing on the success of the 2023 satellite series held at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Com­plex, highlighted the signifi­cant impact these events have on players’ careers. “Our goal through the satellite series is to craft a nurturing ground for lower-ranked players, enabling them to ascend the global rankings,” he said, em­phasizing the transforma­tive journey of players like Abdullah Nawaz, who leaped from the 555th to the 222nd spot in 2023. “Players such as Saddam ul Haq have seen remarkable improvements in their rankings.” Express­ing gratitude towards the Pakistan Navy for their all-out support, Jahangir highlighted the collaboration’s role in the successful execution of these tournaments.