Felicitating Iran on the 44th anniversary of Islamic Revolution, President Dr Arif Alvi says Pakistan remains committed to further strengthen its ties with the brotherly country across the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

In his message to Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on behalf of government and people of Pakistan, he said the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran are rooted in linguistic, cultural and religious bonds.

The President conveyed his best wishes for happiness and continued progress, prosperity and wellbeing of the brotherly people of Islamic Republic of Iran.