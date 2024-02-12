PTI in habit of not accepting its defeat: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League leader Azma Bukhari said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was in the habit of not accepting its defeat. Talking to the media here at Model Town, she said, “From where PTI loses it levels allegation of rigging in that constituency”. Azma Bukhari said that PTI levelled rigging allegations in 2013 and created chaos in the country. She said, “Every party talks about respect of their mandate but no one talks about the respect of PML-N’s mandate.” She further said that PML-N was a responsible party and it does not believe in politics of lies and agitation. Election tribunal was an appropriate forum which could be approached by aggrieved candidates, she added.