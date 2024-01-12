Known actor Khalid Butt passes away

Renowned Pakistani actor Khalid Butt passed away on Thursday protracted illness.

Khalid Butt is survived by his widow, two sons, and two daughters.

Butt, a fixture on the country's TV screens for decades, was recently seen in ongoing drama serial "Khaie." While he had a notable presence in numerous films, the ongoing drama marked his final appearance on television.

Family sources confirmed that the actor's funeral prayer is scheduled to take place after the Asr prayers on Friday.

Having launched his career in the 1970s, Khalid Butt showcased his talent as a versatile artist, delivering performances in both serious and comedic roles across various Urdu and Punjabi language movies and TV shows.

The government recognised Butt's contributions to the entertainment industry, honouring him with the Pride of Performance Award.

His illustrious career featured memorable roles in well-known drama serials such as "Teesra Kinara," "Neelay Hath," and "Boota From Toba Tek Singh."

Fellow actor Sohail Ahmed expressed condolences on X (formerly known as Twitter) and prayed for the deceased to be granted higher ranks in the afterlife.