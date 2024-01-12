Swat’s winter wonderland draws record tourists

PESHAWAR - Swat district, known as the “Switzerland of Pakistan,” has emerged as a premier winter tourism destination, captivating adventure and snow sports enthusiasts with its seven unique features. These include snowfall, ice skiing, snow-capped mountainous valleys, and trout fish. Umar Khayam, a tourist from Nowshera, expressed excitement during his honeymoon visit to Kalam Valley, enchant­ed by the beauty of Malam Jabba, Bahrain, Madain, and Gabin Jabba.

Swat’s popularity lies in its diverse offer­ings, from river rafting and adventure snow to ice hockey and easy accessibility through the Swat motorway. The district boasts a rich historical legacy, being home to the primitive Gandhara civilization. Bakht Zada Khan, a senior research officer, highlighted the archaeological significance of Swat, at­tracting Buddhists, monks, and archaeolo­gists from around the world.

Tourists from various cities, including Peshawar, Lahore, and Islamabad, flock to Kalam, Malam Jabba, and Bahrain, seek­ing the thrill of snowfall. Unique to Swat is the annual skiing event at Malam Jabba, setting it apart from other destinations in the country.

The Swat River, stretching 150 kilometres, provides adventure sports enthusiasts with a day trip filled with opportunities. Suitable areas like Fazagut, Fatehpur, Barikot, and Chakdara could become key attractions if developed for water rafting.

Mahodand Lake, among over 50 high-alti­tude lakes, stands out as a major tourist at­traction. With its blue waters and boat rides amid winter snowfall, it offers a unique ex­perience. The snow-clad peaks of Falakser, Mankial, and Elum provide challenges for mountaineers and trekkers.

In 2023, a record-breaking 16,988,946 tourists visited KP, including the Swat and Hazara divisions, emphasizing the prov­ince’s growing global recognition. To fur­ther boost tourism, an Rs238 million pro­ject is underway, focusing on winter sports and tourism events in various districts, in­cluding Swat. Additionally, the government is investing heavily in road infrastructure, connecting tourism hotspots with the Swat motorway.

Operational tourism police in Malakand and Hazara divisions aim to facilitate tour­ists, with a special focus on the winter sea­son. Travellers are advised to pack warm clothes and sweaters when visiting Upper Swat due to the chilly weather, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience in this winter wonderland.