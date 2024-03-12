Population Welfare Dept holds seminar

TANK - On the directives of the provincial government, Population Welfare Department, Tank on Monday or­ganised a one-day awareness sem­inar for its field staff.

The one-day training workshop was organised on the special di­rectives of Secretary Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Population Department. The seminar was held in the su­pervision of Deputy Commission­er Tank. District Population Wel­fare Officer, Dr Muhammad Tariq said that Pakistan is the fifth larg­est country in the world in terms of population and the first among Muslim countries. “If the growth of our population remains contin­ues at this rate then after 29 years the population of our country will be doubled,” he said.

He said that the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is current­ly more than 40 million, which is increasing by one million people every year, due to which our coun­try is unable to bear the burden of its fast increasing population. Cit­ies are expanding and agricultural land is shrinking, and the gap be­tween food supply and demand is widening.

He urged the people to fulfil their responsibilities well and keep a gap of three years between the birth of children to balance the resources and population. He said that family planning centres have been opened at the village level where facilities are being provided to the public along-with awareness.

At the end of the seminar, certifi­cates of appreciation were distrib­uted among the participants.