Population Welfare Dept holds seminar

TANK - On the directives of the provincial government, Population Welfare Department, Tank on Monday organised a one-day awareness seminar for its field staff.
The one-day training workshop was organised on the special directives of Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Population Department. The seminar was held in the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Tank. District Population Welfare Officer, Dr Muhammad Tariq said that Pakistan is the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population and the first among Muslim countries. “If the growth of our population remains continues at this rate then after 29 years the population of our country will be doubled,” he said.
He said that the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently more than 40 million, which is increasing by one million people every year, due to which our country is unable to bear the burden of its fast increasing population. Cities are expanding and agricultural land is shrinking, and the gap between food supply and demand is widening.
He urged the people to fulfil their responsibilities well and keep a gap of three years between the birth of children to balance the resources and population. He said that family planning centres have been opened at the village level where facilities are being provided to the public along-with awareness.
At the end of the seminar, certificates of appreciation were distributed among the participants.