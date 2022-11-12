Share:

KARACHI - Karachi has witnessed an “alarming increase” in street crime after the flash floods hit parts of the country especially Sindh province, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam said on Friday. He made these remarks while briefing the media on police response against increasing crime rates in Karachi. “After the recent floods, Karachi has seen an extraordinary increase in street crimes in the city,” he said, adding that police have intensified action against rising crime. He went onto say that Overall 736 police encounters took place this year in which 176 criminals were killed while over 800 injured. Last month, Sindh police launched ‘Talash (search) App’ to fight rising street crimes in Karachi with the help of modern equipment and improve policing. The app was launched by Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon at Central Police Office in Karachi. Speaking at the ceremony, Ghulam Nabi Memon said Sindh Police was increasing its capacity to ensure prevention of crimes with the help of technology so that the criminal elements, whether they are terrorists or street criminals are not able to escape from the police.