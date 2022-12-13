Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said the policy discussions should be well-updated to the ground situation as flood devastation left affected communities in Sindh and Balochistan destitute seeking only sustainable livelihoods. The federal minister was addressing the Donor’s Coordination Group meeting held here by the International Union for Conserva

tion of Nature (IUCN) which was participated by various donors including United Arab Emirates (UAE), French, Italian, Swiss, US, Canada, Japan, The World Bank, UNIDO, UN Women, UNDP. The donors showed their interest in project concepts shared by the IUCN team and collaborations. Senator Sherry Rehman said the vulnerable who worked most closely with nature was not in a position to stop exploiting it until they had sustainable livelihoods. “Let’s not talk about pollyanna sustainable economics. First, we have to get those people on their feet.” The minister shared that when the government and authorities were providing mosquito nets at the height of water borne diseases and epidemics because of stagnant water below sea level at various locations there was serious lack supplies of mosquito nets. The government was asking all donors and countries to provide mosquito nets whereas the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).