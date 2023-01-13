Share:

The first-ever Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Futsal Referee MA Course is all set to commence tomorrow (Saturday, 14th January) at Football House Lahore under the supervision of Porferio J. Barlas, JR who is the AFC Futsal Referee Instructor.

A total of 25 participants from different areas of Pakistan will be able to join the course while the course will be lasting till 18th of January.

The participants include Waseem Hayat, Muhammad Ahmad Rauf, Danish Ejaz, Akber Karim, Asadullah, Muhammad Omer Iqbal Butt, Ahmed Tariq, Danyal Mumtaz Kiani, Muhammad Nadeem Arshad, Zara Iqbal, Muhammad Junaid, Sonia Mustafa, Tahir Hussain, Ibrar Ahmed Khan, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Hasnain Mushtaq, Muhammad Jawad Khokhar, Sikandar Zaib, Sughra, Adil Zameer, Muhammad Faizan, Shabana, Muhammad Umar, Raja Sajjad Ahmed and Shahbaz Ali.

Sharing his views, AFC Futsal Referee Instructor Porferio J. Barlas, JR said: "On behalf of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), I am honored to be invited by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to educate and instruct their Futsal Referees."

"For the first time, the PFF holding this Referee seminar for futsal that shows positive and direct efforts to promote the sport in the region and I am very happy to be a part of this history, particularly in the development of Futsal Referees of the country", he added.