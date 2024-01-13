‘Global Health Security Summit projected positive image of Pakistan globally’

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan Friday congratulated nation over the successful conclusion of Global health Security summit with participation of more than 70 countries leading health ex­perts and diplomats which has projected the Pakistan’s image positively.

Talking to a private news channel, minister said that Pakistan has initiated a plat­form to boost the health sys­tem strongly and it would provide a regular platform for nations to review progress, share insights, and discuss emerging health challenges on a global scale.

He said that this health summit forum will also boost the confidence of world for Pakistan’s health system, add­ing, Pakistan has a capable pharmacy workforce whom we can export and utilize for other countries in time of any Pandemic like situation.

Collaborative efforts of experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from around the world will further improve the health systems of poor coun­tries, he added. He empha­sized the need for continued collaboration, and the imple­mentation of evidence-based strategies to safeguard global health.

He said the moot had served as a great opportunity of bring­ing together international and national experts to share ex­pertise and knowledge for a safer world.

Dr Nadeem Jan said hold­ing of the international con­ference had proved that the country could play a key role in the health sector and it also sustained the dignity of Pakistan globally. The summit symbolized unwavering com­mitment to furthering a safer world, where health security knew no borders, he added.