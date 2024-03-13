Wednesday, March 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hassan, Hussain Nawaz returns to Pakistan after seven years

Hassan, Hussain Nawaz returns to Pakistan after seven years
Web Desk
2:12 PM | March 13, 2024
National

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, have returned to Pakistan after seven years.

According to sources, both brothers touched down at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore and were swiftly moved to Jati Umra under strict security.

Sources said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed them upon their arrival at Jati Umra where they offered prayers (Fatiha) at their late mother Kulsoom Begum’s grave.

Earlier, an accountability court announced the reserved verdict and suspended the permanent arrest warrants of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz in the NAB References Avenfield, Flagship, and Al-Azizia till March 14.

It is pertinent to mention here an accountability court on July 11, 2018 issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, who were declared absconders in the Avenfield reference case.

Putin says Russia ready for a nuclear war from 'military-technical' point of view

Both Hussain and Hassan, who were in London at that time, were instructed to appear before the accountability court which sought to wind up references in the Avenfield reference case and other graft cases.

In a major relief for the PML-N, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield reference.

The case 

An accountability court on July 6, 2018, sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to a total of 10 years in prison and directed him to pay a fine of £8 million after finding him guilty on different charges in the Avenfield reference. The court also disqualified Sharif from holding public office for 10 years.

Judge Muhammad Bashir had handed out seven years of imprisonment to the former premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and a fine of £2 million. While her husband Safdar was awarded one year’s jail term.

Stage set for Biden-Trump Round 2 as both clinch their party's presidential nominations

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1710310416.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024