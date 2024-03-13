Provision of free CML cancer medicines started to patients in Civil Hospital: Health secy

QUETTA - Balochistan Health Secretary Abdullah Khan said that Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML) blood cancer was curable and patients could live a full life after treatment. He said that the provision of free CML cancer medicines have been started to the patients in Civil Hospital Quetta after taking practical measures in this regard.

About 765 patients with CML blood cancer are currently registered across Balochistan, he said saying that in fact, the word ‘cancer’ has become a stigma, causing people to try to hide the disease and there were more victims because late diagno­sis worsens the disease and delays treatment.

He said that timely payment should be made to the companies supplying cancer drugs and trans­parency would be kept in mind in the payment sys­tem so that there was no interruption in the sup­ply of cancer drugs to the patients. The Secretary Health issued directive to the DG Health to utilize all available resources to provide health related fa­cilities to the citizens and should use all their abili­ties for public service duties.

The Secretary also instructed officers to per­form their duties more diligently and conscien­tiously than before saying that the governance and accountability system has been strengthened by preparing the health sector strategy. Special attention is being given to legislation including financial discipline to correct the system in the health department, he said. He said that accord­ing to the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, special attention was being paid to the health sector, important steps were being taken to eliminate corruption.